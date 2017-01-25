WARRENTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a memorial service to celebrate the life of Lt. Devin Hepner at the Sector Columbia River hangar at 11:00 am, Tuesday, that will be open to the public.



Anyone interested in attending the memorial service please RSVP no later than 4:00 pm Friday, by following this link:



https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=327656&k=0163450F7E51



Military personnel attending the funeral are required to wear Service Dress Blues with Combination Cover or service equivalent uniform and business casual for civilian invitees.



For further information contact Lt. Cmdr. Chris Morris at 503-791-3631.