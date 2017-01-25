SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard suspended the active search Wednesday for a kayaker who went missing near the Dumbarton Bridge Tuesday.

The search for Kenneth Maldonado was suspended at about 12:10 p.m., after Coast Guard helicopter and boat crews, along with numerous crews from local fire departments, conducted extensive searches covering the South Bay area for approximately 20 hours.

Crews involved in the search included:

Coast Guard Cutter Tern, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in San Francisco

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station San Francisco

Alameda County Fire Department

Menlo Park Fire Protection Distric

San Jose County Fire Department

Santa Clara Fire Department

San Mateo Fire Department

Redwood City Fire Department

The Coast Guard suspends a search and rescue case with great care and deliberation. After a probable search area is saturated with assets and crews, and the person is not located, the decision is made to suspend an active search.

"The decision to suspend a search is extremely difficult and our thoughts are with the missing person and his family at this time," said Capt. Tony Ceraolo, the commander of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco.

The Coast Guard can resume an active search if credible information is received regarding the missing person’s whereabouts.

The search began at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Information about the initial notification and continued search efforts can be found at http://www.uscgnews.com/go/doc/4007/2914446/.

Editor's Note: The above photos show the types of Coast Guard assets involved in the search efforts for reference.