CLEVELAND — A Detroit-based Coast Guardsman was arraigned at Michigan's 48th District Court in Oakland County, Friday.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Belkin, 43, is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder and operating while intoxicated resulting in death.

Belkin was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by the Bloomfield Township Police Department for driving under the influence after he was involved in a car accident that killed another driver late Tuesday night. He was off duty at the time of the accident.

Belkin is assigned to Coast Guard Sector Detroit, where he manages the storage and transfer of aids-to-navigation equipment.

"This is an absolutely tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family members of the victim,” said Capt. Scott LeMasters, commander of Sector Detroit. “The Coast Guard is an organization committed to helping others and saving lives, and driving under the influence goes against our core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty."

The Coast Guard is cooperating fully with local authorities in their investigation of the accident.