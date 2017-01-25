NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard medevaced a 45-year-old man from the cruise ship Carnival Triumph approximately 11 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 6:57 p.m. that a cruise ship passenger was suffering from symptoms similar to a heart attack.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the man.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 8:48 p.m. and hoisted the man and a nurse from the cruise ship.

Due to time and weight restrictions, the aircrew left their rescue swimmer aboard the cruise ship and transported the man and nurse to emergency medical services at Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.

EMS transported the man to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, Louisiana.