14th District Hawaii & the Pacific Public Affairs
News Release
January 25, 2017
Contact: Fourteenth Coast Guard District
Email: USCGHawaiiPacific@uscg.mil
Office: (808) 535-3230
Mobile: (808) 341-9849
Update: Coast Guard suspends search for person in water offshore Maui
Responders conducted a total of 17 searches covering 539 square miles over a span of two days.
Involved in the search were:
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
- Crew of USCGC Ahi (WPB 87364)
- Ground crews from Coast Guard Station Maui
- Maui Fire Department helicopter crews and additional ground crews
