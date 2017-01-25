HONOLULU — The Coast Guard suspended the active search at sunset, Wednesday, for a man swept out to sea near Kahului, Maui.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones effected," said Petty Officer 1st Class Will Cusic, of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. "Suspending a search is a difficult decision to make, especially when we aren’t able to bring closure to the family.”