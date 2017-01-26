Skip to Content

5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

News Release

January 26, 2017


Contact: 5th District Public Affairs

Email: d5de@uscg.mil

Office: (757) 398-6272

Multimedia Release: Coast Guard Cutter Cushing crew helps release 27 sea turtles

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Cushing out of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, helps release 27 rehabilitated sea turtles into Gulf Stream waters, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The sea turtles were rescued by North Carolina Aquarium crews after experiencing cold water shock earlier this winter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist Trey Clifton)

