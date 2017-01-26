JUNEAU, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter crew forward deployed in Cold Bay, medevaced a man from the fishing vessel American Dynasty approximately 60 nautical miles north of Cold Bay, Thursday afternoon.

The 59-year-old fisherman was hoisted and transported to Cold Bay where he was met by Guardian Flight personnel for further transfer to Anchorage.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard District Seventeen received notification from Health Force Partners requesting a medevac for a crewmember aboard the American Dynasty who was suffering from symptoms of appendicitis. The duty flight surgeon recommended the medevac and the helicopter crew was dispatched.

“Utilizing our forward operating location in Cold Bay helps us ensure the safety of mariners during the winter fishing season,” said Master Chief Petty Officer James Armstrong, Coast Guard District Seventeen Command Center Supervisor. “The location in Cold Bay can eliminate hours of flight time transiting from Kodiak to maritime emergencies in Western Alaska during one of the busiest fishing seasons of the year.”

Weather on scene during the time of the medevac was reported as 20-mph winds with six to eight-foot seas and four miles of visibility.