Skip to Content

14th District Hawaii & the Pacific Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

Print this page

News Release

January 28, 2017


U.S. Coast Guard

Contact: 14th District Public Affairs

Email: USCGHawaiiPacific@uscg.mil

Office: (808) 535-3230

Coast Guard, Maui Fire Department searching for missing fisherman near Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui Fire Department are searching for a missing fisherman near the Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui, Saturday.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui and USCGC Ahi (WPB 87364) are currently searching. Maui Fire is searching with ground crews and a rescue boat with divers at first light.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification at 2 a.m. from Maui Fire of a 49-year-old man who fell off the sea arch and was last seen floating on his back.

The Coast Guard has issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast requesting the assistance of mariners in the area to keep a sharp look out and report any sightings to command center watch standers at ‪808-842-2600.

Weather conditions in the area are forecast as winds 15 mph with wind waves at 3 feet and swell to 5 feet.

Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.