HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Maui Fire Department are searching for a missing fisherman near the Pokowai Sea Arch, Maui, Saturday.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Maui and USCGC Ahi (WPB 87364) are currently searching. Maui Fire is searching with ground crews and a rescue boat with divers at first light.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification at 2 a.m. from Maui Fire of a 49-year-old man who fell off the sea arch and was last seen floating on his back.

The Coast Guard has issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast requesting the assistance of mariners in the area to keep a sharp look out and report any sightings to command center watch standers at ‪808-842-2600.

Weather conditions in the area are forecast as winds 15 mph with wind waves at 3 feet and swell to 5 feet.