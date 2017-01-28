Skip to Content

5th District Mid Atlantic Public Affairs
January 28, 2017


Contact: Seth Johnson

Email: padetac@uscg.mil

Office: (609) 813-3888

Mobile: (757) 434-6043

Coast Guard assists in Delaware aircraft emergency

Members of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City responded to the report of an aircraft emergency broadcast while returning from training with members of Coast Guard Station Crisfield, Maryland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016. Once on-scene the crew of the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter assisted the injured pilot and provided emergency care until local Emergency Medical Services arrived. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City.

PHILADELPHIA – The Coast Guard assisted a pilot involved in an aircraft emergency in Georgetown, Delaware, today.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was returning from routine training with members of Coast Guard Station Crisfield, Maryland, when crews heard an aircraft emergency broadcast on the radio. 

The helicopter crew diverted to respond to the incident at Delaware Coastal Airport, where they came upon an airplane that was on fire, at about 3 p.m.

Once on-scene a Coast Guard rescue swimmer and flight mechanic provided emergency assistance to the injured pilot until local Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

“Unique cases like this illustrate the well rounded nature of our rescue personnel,” said Lt. Clint Lemasters, pilot at Air Station Atlantic City.  “The quick thinking and skill of our response crews allows us to provide critical care to people in distress in a diverse environment.”

