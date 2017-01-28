PHILADELPHIA – The Coast Guard assisted a pilot involved in an aircraft emergency in Georgetown, Delaware, today.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was returning from routine training with members of Coast Guard Station Crisfield, Maryland, when crews heard an aircraft emergency broadcast on the radio.

The helicopter crew diverted to respond to the incident at Delaware Coastal Airport, where they came upon an airplane that was on fire, at about 3 p.m.

Once on-scene a Coast Guard rescue swimmer and flight mechanic provided emergency assistance to the injured pilot until local Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

“Unique cases like this illustrate the well rounded nature of our rescue personnel,” said Lt. Clint Lemasters, pilot at Air Station Atlantic City. “The quick thinking and skill of our response crews allows us to provide critical care to people in distress in a diverse environment.”