Skip to Content

8th District Heartland Public Affairs
U.S. Coast Guard

Print this page

News Release

January 16, 2017


U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District External Affairs

Contact: U.S. Coast Guard Heartland

Email: 8district-external@uscg.mil

Office: (618) 225-9008

PHOTO RELEASE: Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire

Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.

(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.

(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.

(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.

(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire

The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.

(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.