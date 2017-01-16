|
8th District Heartland Public Affairs
|
News Release
|
January 16, 2017
U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District External Affairs
Contact: U.S. Coast Guard Heartland
Email: 8district-external@uscg.mil
Office: (618) 225-9008
PHOTO RELEASE: Coast Guard and good Samaritan responds to vessel fire
The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.
(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)
The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.
(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)
The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.
(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)
The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.
(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)
The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.
(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)
Saving Lives and Guarding the Coast Since 1790.
The United States Coast Guard -- Proud History. Powerful Future.