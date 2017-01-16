The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are responding to the report of a vessel on fire approximately 150 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Monday. No injuries or pollution has been reported.

(Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile)

